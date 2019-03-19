InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $0.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InspireMD an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

