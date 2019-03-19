Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) CFO Sells 10,322 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $343,722.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Justin Spencer sold 5,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $151,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Justin Spencer sold 5,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $191,550.00.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 188,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,596. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after buying an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after buying an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,370,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

