Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TXRH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. 24,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,684. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.06 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $43,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,675,000 after buying an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,675,000 after buying an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 966,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,722,000 after buying an additional 240,515 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

