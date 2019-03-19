Insider Selling: Okta Inc (OKTA) CFO Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $364,715.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,684.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. 2,477,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,538. Okta Inc has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Okta Inc (OKTA) CFO Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/insider-selling-okta-inc-okta-cfo-sells-4431-shares-of-stock.html.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.