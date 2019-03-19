Insider Selling: Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Insider Sells 1,758 Shares of Stock

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) insider Erez Elisha sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $27,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erez Elisha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Erez Elisha sold 1,758 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $23,434.14.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Erez Elisha sold 1,758 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $21,359.70.

On Monday, December 31st, Erez Elisha sold 300,748 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $273,680.68.

Shares of NYSE:OZM opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $782.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.34. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $166.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.79 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,939.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OZM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZM. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 205,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caz Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

