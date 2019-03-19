Insider Selling: Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider David Lis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

David Lis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, David Lis acquired 3,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

