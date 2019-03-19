Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) CEO Sells 2,603 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,603 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $270,191.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,525,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.77. 135,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,283. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,131,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

