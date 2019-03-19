Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (CL) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $65.75. 4,469,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 826,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 356,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 461,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,359,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,050,000 after purchasing an additional 223,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

