Insider Buying: Markel Co. (MKL) Director Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,013.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MKL stock opened at $997.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.86. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 421.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,231.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

