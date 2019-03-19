Insider Buying: Kier Group plc (KIE) Insider Purchases 29 Shares of Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Bev Dew purchased 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £146.74 ($191.74).

KIE remained flat at $GBX 484 ($6.32) during midday trading on Tuesday. 491,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.50. The company has a market cap of $783.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. Kier Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Kier Group to a “restricted” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Kier Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kier Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 641.75 ($8.39).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

