Insider Buying: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 170,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,544. Acacia Research Corp has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 79.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 729,381 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 909,195 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

