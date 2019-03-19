Ink Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,865.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $36,865.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00381417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.01641549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00228175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,681,860 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.