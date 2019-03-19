ING Groep (INGA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($17.91) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.07 ($16.36).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

