Independence Holding (IHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Independence’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15.

Independence has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE IHC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976. Independence has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Independence worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

