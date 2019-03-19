Incent (INCNT) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Incent has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $14,609.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003765 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00390351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.01637205 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00226545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

