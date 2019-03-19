Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (WAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.38% of Waters worth $53,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $245.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $246.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.99.

In related news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $657,110.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at $940,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

