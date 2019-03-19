Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Franklin Electric accounts for about 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 6.14% of Franklin Electric worth $123,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,031,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,313,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,379,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $78,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Verhage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $706,639. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

