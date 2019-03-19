Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $31.21 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $31,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,475,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,367,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,234,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,680,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,399,000 after buying an additional 237,633 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4,293.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,191,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,941,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,084,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy purchased 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $218,223.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

