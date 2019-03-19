Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC

Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 2.7% of Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Illumina by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,459 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.82.

Shares of ILMN opened at $305.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.82 and a 52 week high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total transaction of $36,544.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,854.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.51, for a total value of $949,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,113,802.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

