iCAD (ICAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 64.08%.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 96,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iCAD by 13.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

