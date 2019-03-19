IBM Retirement Fund Sells 595 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

