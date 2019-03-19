IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $688,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $980,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $156.40 and a 52-week high of $200.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $578.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

