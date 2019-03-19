IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

PANW opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.20, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $5,534,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $861,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,378,064.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,652 shares of company stock valued at $45,891,526 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

