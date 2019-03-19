IBM (IBM) Receives $155.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IBM to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.21 on Friday. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other IBM news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,867 shares of company stock worth $2,877,569 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank lifted its holdings in IBM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,159,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,030,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IBM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 456,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 67,055 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of IBM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.