HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCM. BidaskClub lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.82 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

