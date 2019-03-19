Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to report sales of $199.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.60 million and the lowest is $197.93 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $211.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $823.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $819.78 million to $827.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $860.90 million, with estimates ranging from $852.39 million to $872.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.02 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $36,742.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,122. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.