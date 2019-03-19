Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Fibria Celulose SA (FBR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fibria Celulose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBR stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Fibria Celulose SA has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of -0.09.

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

