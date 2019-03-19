Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 65,488 Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Bitauto by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Bitauto by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bitauto in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE BITA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.19. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

