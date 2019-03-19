Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,524 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/hsbc-holdings-plc-buys-6524-shares-of-brighthouse-financial-inc-bhf.html.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.