Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 58,205 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 688.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,205 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,612,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,664,000 after acquiring an additional 424,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 263,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 263,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2,216.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 493,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 471,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $544.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $386,155.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,397.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $913,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

