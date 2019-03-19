HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204,952 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the period. HP makes up about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.14% of HP worth $45,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in HP by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 2,269,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,043,896. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

