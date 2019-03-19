Hoylecohen LLC Invests $763,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,647,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,824 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

