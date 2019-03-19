Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

ATR stock opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $685.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $66,161.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $368,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

