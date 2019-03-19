Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $8,097,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

NYSE:VNO opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

