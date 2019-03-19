Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2,512.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,924 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3,960.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,649 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.22 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. Hologic’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $318,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Hologic to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/hologic-inc-holx-shares-bought-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.