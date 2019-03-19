HOLD Reaches Market Cap of $532,884.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $532,884.00 and $55,253.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

