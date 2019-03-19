HLS Therapeutics (HLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HLS Therapeutics (CVE:HLS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.86 million and a P/E ratio of -14.49. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

