Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 169,156 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 508,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 254,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 254,017 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 236,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,506 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

