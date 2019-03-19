Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 592.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,038,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,812,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. AXA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,022,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $52.48.
