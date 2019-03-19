Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 592.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,038,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,812,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. AXA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,022,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/hilltop-holdings-inc-boosts-holdings-in-invesco-sp-500-low-volatility-etf-splv.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.