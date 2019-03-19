Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Mark Pegler sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.30), for a total transaction of £156,012.33 ($203,857.74).

LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.20 million and a PE ratio of 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.10).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.00. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HILS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS) Insider Mark Pegler Sells 13,323 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/hill-smith-holdings-plc-hils-insider-mark-pegler-sells-13323-shares-of-stock.html.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products  Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products  Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.