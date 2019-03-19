Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $5.09 Million in Echostar Co. (SATS) Stock

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Echostar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 580.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Echostar from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of SATS opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.94. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

