Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 147,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,764,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,715,000 after acquiring an additional 389,731 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,945,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 254,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $26,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.29% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 4,189,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $148,007,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

