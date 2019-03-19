Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,009,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,000. Pacific Drilling comprises approximately 0.8% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1,004.79% of Pacific Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $249,674,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

Separately, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/highbridge-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-pacific-drilling-pacd.html.

NYSE PACD opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Pacific Drilling has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $9,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.