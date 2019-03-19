Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 495,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 155,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. TD Securities set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Connections to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

NYSE:WCN opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

