HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HENKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of HENKY opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. HENKEL AG & CO/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

