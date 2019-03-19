Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 382,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 743,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

