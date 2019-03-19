HelloGold (HGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $303,859.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. HelloGold has a market cap of $303,859.00 and $0.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00386659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01644829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00227760 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

