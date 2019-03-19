Healthequity (HQY) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Get Healthequity alerts:

HQY traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,321. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $243,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,090 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 42.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after purchasing an additional 169,985 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 24.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.