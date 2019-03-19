Head-To-Head Review: Oclaro (OCLR) & Kyocera (KYO)

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) and Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oclaro does not pay a dividend. Kyocera has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

72.9% of Oclaro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oclaro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oclaro and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oclaro 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oclaro currently has a consensus target price of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Oclaro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oclaro is more favorable than Kyocera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oclaro and Kyocera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oclaro $543.17 million 0.00 $62.45 million $0.44 N/A Kyocera N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oclaro has higher revenue and earnings than Kyocera.

Profitability

This table compares Oclaro and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oclaro 8.90% 9.44% 7.71% Kyocera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oclaro beats Kyocera on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as through sales representatives and resellers. It serves network equipment manufacturers of telecommunications and datacom systems, hyperscale data center operators, and datacom module manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bookham, Inc. and changed its name to Oclaro, Inc. in April 2009. Oclaro, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components. The company's Semiconductor Parts Group segment provides inorganic (ceramic) and organic packages, and organic multilayer boards and packaging materials for various electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Applied Ceramic Products Group segment offers monocrystalline and multi crystalline silicon solar modules and power generating systems; cutting tools; medical devices; and recrystallized jewelry and applied ceramic related products. The company's Electronic Device Group segment provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, SAW devices, crystal components, connectors, power semiconductor products, printing devices, and liquid crystal displays for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Its Telecommunications Equipment Group segment manufactures smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for telecommunications carriers and Internet of Things market. The company's Information Equipment Group segment provides monochrome and color printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, application software, and supplies. Its Others segment offers information systems and telecommunication, engineering, management consulting, and realty development services. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

