Head-To-Head Contrast: Navigant Consulting (NCI) and China Xingbang Industry Group (CXGP)

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) and China Xingbang Industry Group (OTCMKTS:CXGP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navigant Consulting and China Xingbang Industry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting $743.61 million 1.09 $120.64 million $0.47 42.38 China Xingbang Industry Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navigant Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than China Xingbang Industry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Navigant Consulting and China Xingbang Industry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting 13.10% 6.59% 4.64% China Xingbang Industry Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Navigant Consulting pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Xingbang Industry Group does not pay a dividend. Navigant Consulting pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Navigant Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navigant Consulting and China Xingbang Industry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Xingbang Industry Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigant Consulting presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%.

Summary

Navigant Consulting beats China Xingbang Industry Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, the implementation of a electronic health records system, and product planning and commercialization expertise. The Energy segment provides life-cycle solutions that help clients businesses in changing energy environment, manage complexity, accelerate operational performance, and meet compliance requirements, as well as transform its organizations and systems; and various benchmarking, and data and market research services. This segment serves utility and energy companies, government and nongovernmental organizations, large corporations, product manufacturers, and investors. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to financial services industry, including financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering consulting, litigation support, and tax compliance services. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About China Xingbang Industry Group

China Xingbang Industry Group Inc. is an operator of a business to business to customer (B2B2C) e-commerce platform in the home furnishing industry. The Company, through its subsidiaries Xingbang BVI and Xingbang HK, owns the wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), which controls Guangdong Xingbang, a variable interest entity (VIE). Its operating entity, Xinyu Xingbang, is a company principally engaged in the operation of a B2B2C e-commerce platform in the PRC for manufacturers, distributors and other businesses in the lighting, ceramics and other home furnishing industry in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It is engaged in operating and developing the Ju51 Mall. The Company is engaged in operating an e-commerce platform to provide value added services to manufacturers, distributors, retailers, decoration companies and decoration technicians in the home furnishing industry while serving consumers through the Ju51 Mall. It has approximately 240 technical service stations.

